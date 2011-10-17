NEW YORK, Oct 17 Brent crude oil futures fell
nearly 2 percent on Monday as Germany's finance minister doused
hopes that a European Union summit this weekend would come up
with a durable solution to the region's debt crisis.
The minister said the summit would not present a definitive
solution to the regional troubles, pulling down the euro
against the dollar and souring investors' appetite for risk.
In London, Brent for December delivery LCOZ1 settled at
$110.16 a barrel, dropping $2.07, or 1.84 percent, after
trading between $109.72 and $113.86.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)