NEW YORK, Oct 21 Open interest in the IntercontinentalExchange's (ICE.N) Brent crude oil futures contract struck a record on Friday, underscoring a growing preference by oil investors for the European benchmark.

The new high comes after one major commodity index said it will introduce Brent futures LCOc1 into its weightings by next year, an acknowledgment of the benchmark's importance in setting oil prices.

"Volume growth in the ICE Brent futures contract has been spurred by the growing demand for risk management in the regulated energy futures markets, coupled with ICE's highly liquid, accessible markets," ICE said in a statement.

It comes at the expense of U.S. crude, also known as West Texas Intermediate, which some analysts have acknowledged has lost some of its relevance in determining oil prices as a glut of Midwest crude weighs heavily on prices.

The ICE in London, home to the Brent crude futures, said open interest hit 975,335 contracts on Friday, surpassing the previous peak of 968,565 contracts set on January 24. Open interest in New York Mercantile Exchange WTI contracts stands at around 1.4 million, down 15 percent from a record in May.

The record came with another peak hit on exchange-wide open interest of 4,579,786 contracts, ICE said.

The fresh highs came as the week's trading sentiment swung on a risk-on and risk-off mood as European leaders bickered on how to resolve the region's festering debt crisis.

On Friday, crude futures advanced on renewed optimism that European leaders would craft a comprehensive solution to the crisis, though France and Germany were still at odds on how to achieve that.

Last week, the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index .DJUBS said it will add Brent to its components for the first time next year, giving the benchmark a 5.3 percent weighting while cutting the WTI's CLc1 weight to 9.7 percent, from 15 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; editing by Andrea Evans)