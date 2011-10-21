NEW YORK, Oct 21 Brent crude oil futures dipped into negative territory briefly on Friday in late trade as traders turned cautious before European summits on Sunday and Wednesday to find a solution to the region's debt crisis.

In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery LCOZ1 fell 24 cents to $109.52 a barrel by 2:02 p.m. EDT (1802 GMT), after trading between $109.25 and $111.88. By 2:09 p.m. EDT, the contract was up 17 cents at $109.93. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)