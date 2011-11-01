NEW YORK Nov 1 Brent crude oil futures dipped on Tuesday to post their third straight session of losses after a surprise proposal for a Greek referendum vote threatened to derail a European bailout plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Front-month Brent slid more than $3 early due to the proposal. But in late trading losses were pared sharply after a media report of growing opposition from Greek lawmakers to the referendum.

Data showing weaker factory activity in China, Britain and the United States added to the early pressure on crude.

In London, ICE Brent for December delivery LCOZ1 settled at $109.54 a barrel, down 2 cents, after trading between $106.10 to $109.68. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)