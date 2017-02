NEW YORK Nov 4 Brent crude oil futures rose more than 1 percent on Friday, up a second day, on higher refinery demand expected in China and U.S. jobs data, but worries about a Greek government confidence vote capped gains.

In London, ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 settled at $111.97 a barrel, rising $1.14, or 1.03 percent, the highest close since Oct. 27.

For the week, front-month Brent LCOc1 rose $2.06, or 1.87 percent, gaining a second straight week. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)