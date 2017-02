NEW YORK Nov 8 Brent crude oil futures gained for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, after news that Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will resign and as a U.N. report raised more concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

The euro rallied against the dollar on the news from Italy, improving investor appetite for risk. In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 settled at $115.00 a barrel, gaining 44 cents or 0.38 percent, the highest level for a front-month contract since Sept. 15. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)