NEW YORK Nov 11 Brent crude oil futures ended up on Friday as Italy's economic reform package passed and Greece prepared to roll out austerity plans, helping ease euro zone debt worries, and on improved U.S. consumer sentiment.

In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 settled at $114.16 a barrel, gaining 45 cents, or 0.4 percent, rising for the sixth time in seven sessions. For the week, front-month Brent gained $2.19, or 1.96 percent, up for a third straight week.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)