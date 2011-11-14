NEW YORK, Nov 14 Brent crude futures fell on Monday after data showing a sharp drop in euro zone industrial production sparked fears the region may be heading into recession and stoked worries about global oil demand.

In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 settled at $111.89 a barrel, sliding $2.27 or 1.99 percent, after trading between $111.32 and $114.83. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)