GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Brent crude futures fell on Monday after data showing a sharp drop in euro zone industrial production sparked fears the region may be heading into recession and stoked worries about global oil demand.
In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 settled at $111.89 a barrel, sliding $2.27 or 1.99 percent, after trading between $111.32 and $114.83. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
* Concerns over fuel demand also weighing on crude (Adds China data, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.