NEW YORK, Nov 15 Brent crude futures settled higher on Tuesday, aided by supportive economic data from the United States and a third-quarter economic expansion in Germany and France that improved the outlook for oil demand.

In London, ICE December crude LCOZ1 expired and closed at $112.39 a barrel, rising 50 cents, or 0.45 percent, after trading from $111.62 to $113.14. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)