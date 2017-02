NEW YORK Nov 22 Brent crude oil futures rose for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday as new sanctions against Iran raised fears of regional instability that could dislocate oil supplies, trumping worries about global growth.

In London, ICE January Brent crude LCOF2 settled at $109.03 a barrel, rising $2.15, or 2.01 percent, after trading between $106.62 and $109.45. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)