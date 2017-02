NEW YORK Nov 28 Brent crude oil futures jumped more than 2 percent on Monday on renewed hopes that the euro zone debt crisis would be contained and as U.S. retails sales jumped during the Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend.

In London, ICE Brent December crude LCOF2 settled at $109.00 a barrel, gaining $2.60, or 2.44 percent, after trading between $106.63 to $109.49. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)