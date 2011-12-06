UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
NEW YORK Dec 6 Brent crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday as investors weighed prospects that EU leaders would craft a credible agreement to tackle the region's debt crisis against the threat of supply interruptions from Iran.
In London, ICE January Brent crude LCOF2 settled at $110.81 a barrel, rising $1, or 0.91 percent, after trading between $109.04 to $110.96. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.