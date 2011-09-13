NEW YORK, Sept 13 Brent crude oil futures briefly turned positive on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar attracted some buying and on short-covering, traders said.

In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 briefly touched $112.30, up 5 cents, at 1:26 p.m. EDT (1726 GMT) after having been down earlier by as much as 97 cents to $111.28, the session low.

In earlier trading, the contract rose to a session high of $113.30. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)