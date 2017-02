NEW YORK, Sept 12 Brent crude oil futures ended lower on Monday on spread trading against the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate.

Brent was hit by worries that the euro zone debt crisis could weaken Europe's economy that in turn could reduce demand for oil and its products.

In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $112.25 a barrel, down 52 cents, or 0.46 percent, trading $110.42 to $113.76. Brent's premium versus WTI narrowed to $24.06 at the close, from $25.53 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)