NEW YORK, Sept 13 Brent crude futures ended weaker on Tuesday, weighed down by a lower forecast of growth in oil demand from the International Energy Agency and economic worries due to the euro zone debt crisis.

In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1, also under selling pressure ahead of its expiration on Thursday, settled at $111.89 a barrel, dropping 36 cents, or 0.32 percent. It had traded between $111.28 and $113.30. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)