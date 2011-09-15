NEW YORK, Sept 15 Brent crude oil futures jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday as action by major central banks to boost liquidity of European banks and strong support for debt-strapped Greece eased euro zone debt worries.

In London, ICE Brent for October delivery expired and settled at $115.34 a barrel, gaining $2.94, or 2.62 percent, after trading from $111.75 to $116.10 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)