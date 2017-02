NEW YORK, Sept 21 Brent oil futures ended lower on Wednesday as analysts said new easing steps by the Federal Reserve would have little impact on the U.S. economy, after Fed policymakers had cited significant downside risks.

As the dollar rose after the Fed statement at the end of a two-day meeting, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOX1 settled in London at $110.36 a barrel, dipping 18 cents or 0.16 percent, after trading between $109.61 and $112.44.

The contract rose in earlier trading after a U.S. government report showed that domestic crude stockpiles fell sharply last week. (Editing by Dale Hudson)