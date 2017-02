NEW YORK, Sept 22 Brent crude oil futures ended on Thursday with their biggest one-day percentage loss in six weeks as a gloomy economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and disappointing data from China ignited recession fears.

In London, ICE crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $105.49 a barrel, dropping $4.87, or 4.41 percent, to mark the biggest single-day drop since Aug. 8, when front-month Brent ended down 5.15 percent. The settlement was the lowest for front-month Brent since Aug. 9 when prices closed at $102.57. LCOc1 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)