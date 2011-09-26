NEW YORK, Sept 26 Brent crude oil futures ended near even on Monday as investors tempered hopes that European officials would be able to devise measures to help ease the region's debt crisis soon.

In London, ICE Brent for November delivery LCOX1 settled at $103.94 a barrel, dipping 3 cents. It had traded between $101.66 band $105.34.

The day's low was the lowest since front-month Brent dropped to an intraday low of $98.74 on Aug. 9. LCOc1

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)