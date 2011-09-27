NEW YORK, Sept 27 Brent crude oil futures ended more than 3 percent higher on Tuesday, ending four straight days of losses, on euro zone efforts to beef up the region's bailout fund and recapitalize banks.

Those efforts bolstered hopes that the euro zone debt crisis would ease, pulling up the euro and pressuring the dollar lower. That, in turn, whetted up investors' risk appetite.

In London, ICE crude for November delivery LCOX1 settled at $107.14 a barrel, gaining $3.20, or 3.08 percent, after trading from $104.50 to $107.54. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 10, when prices ended up 4 percent.

