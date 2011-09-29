NEW YORK, Sept 29 Brent crude oil futures rose on Thursday as a German vote to support the euro zone rescue fund allayed fears that the region's debt crisis would worsen.

Positive U.S. economic growth data and weekly jobless claims were also supportive, but in late trading, the euro fell against the dollar and U.S. equities dipped, paring Brent's gains.

In London, ICE Brent for November delivery LCOX1 settled at $103.95 a barrel, gaining 14 cents, after trading from $102.35 to $105.82.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)