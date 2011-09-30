NEW YORK, Sept 30 Brent crude oil futures fell
more than 1 percent on Friday, ending the quarter with the
weakest performance since mid-2010, weighed down by weak
Chinese manufacturing data and persistent euro zone worries.
In London, ICE crude for November delivery LCOX1 settled
at $102.76 a barrel, dropping $1.19, or 1.14 percent, after
trading between $101.78 and $104.91.
For the quarter, front-month Brent fell $9.72, or 8.64
percent, the biggest percentage loss since the second quarter
of 2010, when prices ended down $7.69, or 9.3 percent.
For the month, front-month Brent dropped $12.09, or 10.53
percent, the biggest monthly decline since May 2010, when
prices closed down $12.79, or 14.63 percent.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)