NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. crude futures ended higher for a third day on Friday, extending gains for a second week and posting the highest close since May 2011 on signs of economic strength, fears over Iranian supplies and hopes Greece will secure a bailout by next week.

NYMEX crude for March delivery settled at $103.24 a barrel, gaining 93 cents, or 0.91 percent, topping the $103.22 close from Jan. 4 and posting the highest finish since front-month crude ended at $103.88 on May 10, 2011.

For the week, U.S. crude ended up $4.57, or 4.6 percent. That marked its best performance since the week to Dec. 23, when front-month prices ended up $6.15, or 6.58 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)