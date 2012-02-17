NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. crude futures ended
higher for a third day on Friday, extending gains for a second
week and posting the highest close since May 2011 on signs of
economic strength, fears over Iranian supplies and hopes Greece
will secure a bailout by next week.
NYMEX crude for March delivery settled at $103.24 a
barrel, gaining 93 cents, or 0.91 percent, topping the $103.22
close from Jan. 4 and posting the highest finish since
front-month crude ended at $103.88 on May 10, 2011.
For the week, U.S. crude ended up $4.57, or 4.6 percent.
That marked its best performance since the week to Dec. 23, when
front-month prices ended up $6.15, or 6.58 percent.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)