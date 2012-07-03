NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. crude oil futures shot up more than 4 percent on Tuesday, as tensions over Iran's threat to block the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane and its testing of missiles capable of hitting Israel sparked fresh fears over supply disruption.

Hopes that central banks would act to provide stimulus to the weakening global economy and short-covering before the July 4 U.S. Independence Day holiday also supported the rally.

NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $87.66 a barrel, gaining $3.91, or 4.67 percent, the highest settlement since May 30's closing price of $87.82. It traded between $83.33 and $88.04. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)