NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. crude futures rebounded on Monday after four days of losses and last week's slide of 8.4 percent as the euro rallied on hopes that European authorities can contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Bargain hunting also encouraged some buyers to step back in, after the recent sell-off dragged prices to near eight-month lows, putting the market in a sharply oversold condition, a key technical indicator showed.

NYMEX crude for July delivery settled at $83.98 a barrel, gaining 75 cents, or 0.9 percent, after dropping to a session low of $81.21, the lowest since Oct. 6. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)