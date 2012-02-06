NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. crude oil futures fell back on Monday after Greece let another deadline slip on accepting terms of a bailout deal, causing the euro to dip and the dollar to rise that in turn soured investors' risk appetite for oil and other commodities.

On the New York Mercantile Exchanbge, crude for March delivery settled at $96.91 a barrel, falling 93 cents, or 0.95 percent, after trading between $96.38 to $97.75. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)