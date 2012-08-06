UK's John Wood Group posts 62 pct fall in FY profit, shares fall
Feb 21 Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported a 62 percent fall in its 2016 profit as weak oil prices continued to force oil producers to slash spending.
NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher for a second straight session on Monday, lifted by stronger equities and a weaker dollar on hopes of more European Central Bank action to ease the euro zone debt crisis.
Ongoing turmoil in the Middle East also raised crude futures' geopolitical risk premium. NYMEX crude for September delivery rose 80 cents, or 0.88 percent, to settle at $92.20 a barrel, after trading between $90.63 and $92.33. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Feb 21 Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported a 62 percent fall in its 2016 profit as weak oil prices continued to force oil producers to slash spending.
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
LONDON, Feb 21 Outsourcing group Capita, under pressure from a slowdown in demand from customers, said it had written off the value of a number of historic contracts, sending its shares down over 4 percent.