NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower for a second day on Friday on Spain's banking troubles, wider European economic problems and fading hopes for further Federal Reserve stimulus to the U.S. economy.

NYMEX crude for July delivery settled down 72 cents, or 0.85 percent, at $84.10 a barrel. For the week, it rose 87 cents, or 1.05 percent, snapping five straight weeks of losses.

(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)