(Corrects lead to read "biggest oil consumer" not "biggest energy consumer")

NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. crude oil futures rose for a third day in a row on Friday as strong gains in the job market in February added to recent signals that the economy of the world's biggest oil consumer is recovering.

Crude futures also got a lift from data showing China's inflation eased, opening more room for pro-growth monetary policies, and from Greece's avoidance of an immediate default following wide creditor acceptance of its debt swap offer.

NYMEX crude for April delivery settled at $107.40 a barrel, gaining 82 cents, or 0.77 percent. For the week, the front-month contract gained 70 cents, or 0.66 percent, after posting a 2.8 percent loss in the week to March 2. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)