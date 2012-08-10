NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Friday, pressured by demand worries on downbeat Chinese economic data and an International Energy Agency forecast for lower global growth in oil demand next year. NYMEX crude for September delivery settled at $92.87 a barrel, falling 49 cents, or 0.52 percent. For the week, front-month crude rose $1.47, or 1.61 percent, extending weekly gains for the second time in row. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)