Iraq plans offshore oil and gas exploration to boost reserves
BAGHDAD, Feb 27 Iraq is planning to start offshore oil and gas exploration to boost the OPEC nation's reserves, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in a statement on Monday.
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. crude oil futures rose on Tuesday after three days of losses, rebounding from an eight-month low ahead of weekly inventory data forecast to show a drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles for a second straight week.
Bargain hunting helped lift prices, but volume was slightly below NYMEX crude's 30-day average as investors awaited an OPEC policy meeting on Thursday in Vienna.
NYMEX crude for July delivery settled at $83.32 a barrel, gaining 62 cents, or 0.75 percent. It bottomed in overnight trading at $81.07 which marked the lowest for front-month U.S. crude since Oct. 6 last year. It hit a session high of $83.72 in morning trading. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 27 If you were looking for evidence of reduced crude oil supply from OPEC and its main ally in cutting output to boost prices, Russia, then stay away from Asia's top importers.
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia may cut oil production as part of an OPEC-led agreement designed to boost prices faster than it had previously expected, if its domestic companies are able, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.