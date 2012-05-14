UPDATE 7-Oil rises, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Updates prices, adds dollar move)
May 14 U.S. crude oil futures slumped to a five-month low on Monday as Greece's political turmoil raised fears it might exit the euro zone and worries about China's economic slowdown persisted, sparking a broad commodities sell-off.
NYMEX crude for June delivery fell for a second straight day and closed at $94.78 a barrel, down $1.35, or 1.4 percent, the lowest settlement for front-month crude since Dec. 19, when prices settled at $93.88. June crude traded as low as $93.65, also the cheapest since Dec. 19, when the intraday low hit $92.54. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
