NEW YORK, April 16 Brent crude futures ended more than 2 percent lower on Monday as news of an earlier-than-expected date for the reversal of the Seaway oil pipeline sparked heavy transatlantic spread trading that narrowed Brent's premium sharply against U.S. crude.

In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled at $118.68 a barrel, falling $2.53, or 2.09 percent. Brent's premium CL-LCO1=R against its counterpart U.S. June contract narrowed to $15.31, from $19 on Friday, when the Brent May contract expired. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)