NEW YORK, April 16 Brent crude futures ended
more than 2 percent lower on Monday as news of an
earlier-than-expected date for the reversal of the Seaway oil
pipeline sparked heavy transatlantic spread trading that
narrowed Brent's premium sharply against U.S. crude.
In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled
at $118.68 a barrel, falling $2.53, or 2.09 percent. Brent's
premium CL-LCO1=R against its counterpart U.S. June contract
narrowed to $15.31, from $19 on Friday, when the Brent
May contract expired.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)