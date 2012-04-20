NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Friday as upbeat German business sentiment eased concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis, while a drop in the dollar and stronger equities added support.

NYMEX crude for May delivery expired and settled at $103.05 a barrel, gaining 78 cents, or 0.76 percent. For the week, it edged up 22 cents, or 0.21 percent, after a loss of 48 cents, at $102.83, in the week to April 13. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)