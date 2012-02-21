Total in talks to buy Iranian LNG project-sources
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. crude oil futures rose on Tuesday for the fourth straight day, hitting the highest settlement in nine months, on Iran supply fears and relief that Greece secured a second international debt bailout.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery closed at $105.84 a barrel, gaining $2.60 or 2.52 percent. It was the highest settlement since May 4, when front-month NYMEX crude closed at $109.24. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
DUSHANBE, Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.