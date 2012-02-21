NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. crude oil futures rose on Tuesday for the fourth straight day, hitting the highest settlement in nine months, on Iran supply fears and relief that Greece secured a second international debt bailout.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery closed at $105.84 a barrel, gaining $2.60 or 2.52 percent. It was the highest settlement since May 4, when front-month NYMEX crude closed at $109.24. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)