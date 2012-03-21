NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. crude oil futures ended up more than 1 percent Wednesday, recovering from the sharp losses of Tuesday, after government data showed a surprise drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles last week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery, the new front-month, settled at $107.27 a barrel, gaining $1.20, or 1.13 percent, after trading from $106.06 to $107.64.

(Reporting By Gene Ramos)