NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. crude futures ended up nearly 2 percent on Friday, rebounding from a 4 percent loss in the previous session and on short-covering as a potential storm threatened to disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.

NYMEX August crude settled at $79.76 a barrel, gaining $1.56 or 1.99 percent. For the week, front-month crude fell $4.27, or 5.08 percent, extending weekly losses to the second in a row. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)