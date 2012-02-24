NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. crude futures rose
for a seventh day on Friday, ending with their best weekly
performance since December, as a report by the U.N. nuclear
watchdog that Iran had stepped up work on nuclear enrichment was
seen further inflaming tensions between Tehran and the West.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $109.77 a barrel, gaining $1.94, or
1.8 percent, the highest settlement since May 3, when prices
ended at $111.05.
In seven straight days, front month crude futures surged
$9.03, or 8.96 percent, their biggest seven-day increase since
Oct. 31, when they gained 9.25 percent. For the week,
front-month crude rose 6.33 percent, the best weekly percentage
gain since the week to Dec. 23, when prices rose 6.58 percent.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)