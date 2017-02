NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher for the third straight session on Tuesday with strong equities providing support ahead of weekly petroleum inventory data.

NYMEX crude for June delivery settled at $103.55 a barrel, gaining 44 cents, or 0.43 percent, after trading between $102.79 to $104.10. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)