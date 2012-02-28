GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower for a second day on Tuesday on profit-taking in a sell-off sparked by weak durable goods data that overshadowed an upbeat report on consumer confidence.
Technical signals showed the correction from near $110 a barrel has not completed and forecasts ahead of weekly inventory reports showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week, both also weighing on crude futures.
NYMEX crude for April delivery settled at $106.55 a barrel, down $2.01, or 1.85 percent, after trading between $106.30 and $108.79. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year