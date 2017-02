NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. crude oil futures fell for a second straight session Tuesday as investor hopes were fading that potential stimulus measures from the U.S. and Europe would be enough to lift economic growth.

NYMEX September crude settled at $88.06 a barrel, falling $1.72, or 1.92 percent, after trading between $87.52 and $90.30.

For the month, front-month crude ended up $3.10, or 3.65 percent, after posting monthly losses in May and June. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)