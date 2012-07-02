Barge glut chokes U.S. shipping sector despite record harvest
* February freight rates down 30 pct versus five-year average
NEW YORK, July 2 Brent crude futures fell on Monday as weak manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States dampened oil demand prospects, erasing some of Friday's 7 percent gain.
A threat by Iranian lawmakers to hinder tanker movement in the Strait of Hormuz and a continuing strike by Norwegian oil workers helped pare the day's losses for Brent.
In London, August Brent crude fell 46 cents, or 0.47 percent, to settle at $97.34 a barrel, after trading between $95.30 and $97.87. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* February freight rates down 30 pct versus five-year average
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Investors added cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds for an eighth consecutive week, moving $4 billion into the funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* OPEC/non-OPEC show 86 pct compliance with cuts in Jan -sources (Updates with settlement prices, new compliance data)