UPDATE 1-Spain's Repsol aims to cut debt by a further 16 pct in 2017
* Targets capex of 3.6 bln euros vs 3.9 bln euros initial figure
NEW YORK Aug 7 Brent crude oil futures gained for a third straight session on Tuesday, ending at a 12-week high on a rally sparked by potential record low North Sea output in September, tensions in the Middle East and hopes for more U.S. Fed economic stimulus.
In London, crude for September delivery closed at $112.00 a barrel, rising $2.45, or 2.24 percent, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 15's $112.24. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)
* Targets capex of 3.6 bln euros vs 3.9 bln euros initial figure
ISTANBUL, Feb 23 Iran said on Thursday an increase in oil prices to more than $55 per barrel was not in the interest of OPEC as it would lead to a rise in output by non-OPEC producers, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
* Policymakers see rate hike "fairly soon" but uncertainty remains