Feb 10 Brent crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday aided by rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East but gains were slim due to liquidations before the front-month March contract expired at the close.

In early trading, Brent crude futures fell nearly 1 percent as worries re-emerged on whether Greece may be able to secure a second debt bailout and after Moody's downgraded credit ratings of six European countries and also warned it may cut the triple-A rating of France, Britain and Austria.

In London, ICE March Brent crude settled at $118.16 a barrel, up 23 cents, or 0.2 percent, after trading between $117.00 and $118.28. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)