NEW YORK, March 15 Brent crude oil futures fell for a second straight day on Thursday, hit by news that Britain had agreed to cooperate with the United States in releasing strategic oil reserves later this year.

In London, crude for April delivery expired and settled at $123.55 a barrel, falling $1.42, or 1.14 percent. It slumped to a session low of $120.97, down $4, or 3.2 percent, after the SPR news. In early trade, it hit a session high of $125.35, up 38 cents, or 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)