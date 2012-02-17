NEW YORK Feb 17 Brent crude ended lower
on Friday after gaining four straight days as investors booked
profits and as the market turned overbought after surging above
$120 a barrel.
For the week, however, Brent crude rose on persistent
worries about Iran supply disruption and hopes that Greece will
secure a debt bailout by next week.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery
settled at $119.58 a barrel, falling 53 cents, or 0.44 percent,
after hitting a session high of $120.70, the highest since June
15. For the week, Brent crude rose $2.27, or 1.94 percent,
extending gains to the fourth week in a row.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)