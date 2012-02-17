NEW YORK Feb 17 Brent crude ended lower on Friday after gaining four straight days as investors booked profits and as the market turned overbought after surging above $120 a barrel.

For the week, however, Brent crude rose on persistent worries about Iran supply disruption and hopes that Greece will secure a debt bailout by next week.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $119.58 a barrel, falling 53 cents, or 0.44 percent, after hitting a session high of $120.70, the highest since June 15. For the week, Brent crude rose $2.27, or 1.94 percent, extending gains to the fourth week in a row. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)