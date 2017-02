NEW YORK, March 19 Brent crude oil futures edged lower on Monday on prospects that Libya would return to full pre-war export levels by April this year and on rising production from Saudi Arabia, but worries about Iran supply disruption limited the day's losses.

In London, Brent crude for May delivery settled at $125.71 a barrel, dipping 10 cents, or 0.08 percent, after trading between $124.82 and $126.05. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)