NEW YORK, April 20 Brent crude oil futures ended higher on Friday, supported by better-than-expected German business sentiment and as the euro strengthened against the dollar, lifting buying sentiment for oil futures.

In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled at $118.76 a barrel, gaining 76 cents, or 0.64 percent. For the week, front-month Brent fell $3.07, or 2.52 percent, down for the second straight week. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)