NEW YORK, Aug. 24 Brent crude oil futures settled more than 1 percent lower on Friday after a trade journal report that the International Energy Agency may tap into strategic oil reserves as early as September as it dropped resistance to a U.S.-led plan.

In London, Brent crude for October delivery closed at $113.59 a barrel, falling $1.42, or 1.23 percent. For the week, front-month Brent edged down 12 cents, posting a weekly loss for the first time in four weeks. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)