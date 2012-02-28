GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NEW YORK Feb 28 Brent crude oil futures fell for a second day on Tuesday on profit-taking as a recent rally to above $125 a barrel triggered worries about the impact of high oil prices on global economic growth.
Technical indicators also showed Brent's correction from the near 10-month high was not completed. Weak U.S. economic data and forecasts that U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week also weighed on crude futures.
In London, ICE Brent for April delivery settled at $121.55 a barrel, falling $2.62, or 2.11 percent, after trading between $121.50 to $123.95. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year