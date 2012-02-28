NEW YORK Feb 28 Brent crude oil futures fell for a second day on Tuesday on profit-taking as a recent rally to above $125 a barrel triggered worries about the impact of high oil prices on global economic growth.

Technical indicators also showed Brent's correction from the near 10-month high was not completed. Weak U.S. economic data and forecasts that U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week also weighed on crude futures.

In London, ICE Brent for April delivery settled at $121.55 a barrel, falling $2.62, or 2.11 percent, after trading between $121.50 to $123.95. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)